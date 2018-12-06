× Salt Lake County councilman announces bid for mayor

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Salt Lake County councilman Arlyn Bradshaw said in a press release Thursday he intends to run for Salt Lake County Mayor.

According to the press release, Bradshaw’s campaign will officially launch at a news conference on December 10.

The press release states Bradshaw will discuss why he is the best person for the job of County Mayor at the conference, covering topics like clean air, criminal justice and affordable housing.

Bradshaw was first elected to the County Council in 2010 and served as the representative on the Salt Lake County Board of Health. He also serves on the Visit Salt Lake Executive Board, the Utah State Transparency Advisory Board, the Salt Lake City Airport Advisory Board, as chair of the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake County, and as the Mountain West Regional Director of Best Friends Animal Society.

He received both a degree in political science and a masters of public administration from the University of Utah.