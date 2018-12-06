Salina Police ask for help identifying suspect in armed robbery at gas station

SALINA, Utah — Police in Salina are asking for help locating a man who carried out an armed robbery at a gas station in Salina Tuesday night.

Chief Al Taylor of Salina PD said the armed robbery occurred at Premium Oil, 657 West Main Street, around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Taylor said the man fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Two photos show the man inside the store with his face covered, while a third photo appears to show him outside without the covering.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured above is asked to call police dispatch at 435-896-6471.