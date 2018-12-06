× One injured after falling rock leads to two crashes in Wasatch Co.

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — One person was injured Thursday morning after a large rock fell off a mountainside and onto a road near Deer Creek Reservoir in Wasatch County.

According to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, the first crash occurred around near 6 a.m. near milepost 23.

A car crashed into the rock, the news release said, and another car behind the first one came to a stop.

“But then several others crashed into the rear of those vehicles. It ended up being 5 cars total,” according to DPS.

The crash led to significant delays for both northbound and southbound traffic in the area, which contributed to a second crash about two miles from the first one.

“The road was closed in both directions for about 2 hours until the wreckers could clear the vehicles,” the news release said.

In the second crash, a single vehicle crashed into a guardrail, and one person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The road reopened around 8 a.m.