LDS missionary from Peru dies while serving in Bolivia

BOLIVIA — A 26-year-old missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Peru died while serving in Bolivia Wednesday.

The LDS Church confirmed the death in a statement issued Thursday, identifying the deceased as 26-year-old Elder Brian Lezama Sanchez.

The statement indicates Sanchez died Wednesday “after a brief illness” while being transferred from one hospital to another. His exact cause of death has not been determined.

Sanchez is from Cajamarca, Peru and had been serving in the Bolivia La Paz El Alto Mission since August of 2017.

“We express our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones and pray they will be comforted and sustained during this time,” LDS Church Spokesman Daniel Woodruff stated.