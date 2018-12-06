× Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell summoned for jury duty, but he already has 13 court appearances

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are asking Utah Courts to “try again in July” after guard Donovan Mitchell was summoned to jury duty from January 7 to February 1.

The team shared a copy of a letter from its general counsel to Utah Courts on Twitter, asking for Mitchell to be released from jury duty “given his commitments and schedule during the NBA season.”

The Utah Jazz has nine home games and four away games scheduled during the time frame Mitchell was summoned.

Utah Lt. Governor Spencer Cox responded on Twitter, using a quote from “The Hunger Games” to volunteer as a replacement for Mitchell.

“I volunteer as tribute,” Cox wrote.

Mitchell told Utah Jazz writer Aaron Falk he is willing to serve on a jury.

“I wanted to do it, to be honest with you,” Mitchell said in an interview with Falk. “But you know…”

Utah Courts have released Mitchell from jury service, Falk’s report said.

Click here to read more.

Sorry, @UtahGov. Donovan is a little busy right now. Please try again in July. pic.twitter.com/p3SQBXMNnU — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 6, 2018