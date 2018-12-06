How Mark Miller Subaru is sharing the love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Subaru Share The Love Event is a nation-wide sales and charity event where Subaru of America donates $250 for every new Subaru sold or leased between November 15, 2018 - January 2, 2019.

Mark Miller Subaru donates an additional $50 (a total of $300) if the new car customer selects one of the two hometown charities as the Share the Love recipient.

Mark Miller Subaru selected the local Volunteers of America Homeless Youth Resource Center and Nuzzles & Co. Pet Rescue as their two hometown charities for 2018.

The Homeless Youth Shelter operated by Volunteers of America, Utah annually serve more than 700 at-risk and homeless youth ages 15-22.

Even if you're not in the market for a new Subaru, you can take part in the Share the Love event by donating to the charity partners through the "Share the Love Giving Trees" located throughout the community. Each tree is decorated with ornaments associated with items that are desperately needed by their charity partners.

"Share the Love Giving Trees" are located in the following locations:

Mark Miller Subaru Midtown (3535 S. State Street, SLC, UT 84115)

Mark Miller Subaru South Towne (10920 S. State Street, Sandy, UT 84070)

Nuzzles & Co. Adoption Center (6699 N Landmark Dr Suite B-103, Park City, UT 84098)

Maud`s Café (Work training program for VOA`s homeless youth) (422 W 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101)

Mountain West Hard Cider (425 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84103)

Fashion Place Mall (outside of the Container Store)

To help bring families together during the holiday season and to expose them to the Subaru brand, Mark Miller Subaru will be hosting "12 Nights of Family Fun" from December 10 -December 22 (excluding Sundays). These will be free event for families to sign up for, additional information can be found at www.markmillersubaru.com.

Monday, December 10th - Candy Cane Hunt at Draper Historic Park

Tuesday, December 11th -Movie Night at the Jordan Commons Megaplex - showing Wreck It Ralph

Wednesday, December 12th - Utah Jazz Game at the Vivint Arena

Thursday, December 13th - Holiday Trivia Night at Maud`s Café

Friday, December 14th - Ornament Decorating at Mark Miller South Towne

Saturday, December 15th - Utah Grizzlies Hockey Game at the Maverik Center

Monday, December 17th - Christmas Carol Sing-A-Long at the Vivint Arena

Tuesday, December 18th - Feed the Homeless: Burrito Project at Salt Lake Oasis

Wednesday, December 19th - Movie Night at the Cottonwood Megaplex - showing Marry Poppins

Thursday, December 20th - Gingerbread Houses at Mark Miller Subaru Midtown

Friday, December 21st - Family Night at Discovery Gateway Children`s Museum

Saturday, December 22nd - Suba Bleu`s Holiday Adoption at Fashion Place Mall

4. Learn more about the Subaru Share The Love Event by visiting www.markmillersubaru.com.