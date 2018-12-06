× Heber City Police find $500,000 worth of marijuana during traffic stop

HEBER, Utah — What seemed like a normal traffic stop ended up being a drug bust when police found 149 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle Tuesday.

Heber City Police stopped Sean Herwit, 51, after his vehicle registration didn’t check out. According to the probable cause statement from Herwit’s arrest, the officer conducting the traffic stop was granted a search warrant for the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, the officer found 80 different packages of what he suspected was marijuana. Later tests confirmed the suspicion, and determined the total to be about 149 pounds of marijuana at a street value of $500,000.

Herwit was arrested for drug possession and booked into Wasatch County Jail.