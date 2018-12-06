× Denver proposes ‘venue-sharing’ for possible 2030 Winter Olympic Games bid

SALT LAKE CITY — The United States Olympic Committee will decide whether to go with Salt Lake City or Denver for a future Winter Games bid city in just a week.

In light of the impending decision, Denver pitched a rather interesting idea: co-hosting the games, splitting them between cities and states, including the state of Utah.

Utah and Salt Lake City have all 16 necessary venues for all sports and disciplines. Denver and Colorado fall short at just 13. But a partnership would take the burden off Denver to build the facilities it currently doesn’t have, such as a sliding track.

Denver published a 231-page report from their Olympic and Paralympic Exploratory Committee that explains how it would work.

