× CNN’s New York offices evacuated due to bomb threat

(CNN) — CNN’s New York offices and studios have been evacuated due to a phoned bomb threat, the company said.

In the meantime, the network has gone to taped programming.

All vehicle and pedestrian traffic has been blocked on West 58th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue due to a police investigation at Columbus Circle, where the Time Warner Center is located, the New York Police Department tweeted.

The network’s bureau in the Time Warner Center was evacuated in October after a package with an explosive device, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, was discovered, officials said.

This is a developing story – more to come.