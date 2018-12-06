Cayt’s recipe for rib roast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caitlyn McCleery from Cayt's Meats and Meals shared her secrets to a perfect rib roast.

Ingredients

7-10 lb. roast

2 Tbsp Garlic Salt

8 Tbsp warmed butter

3 Tbsp chopped Rosemary

2 Tbsp chopped Thyme

1 Tbsp minced garlic

Pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 225°

While the oven is warming up, prepare your roast. Trim any excess fat from the top of the roast down to 1/4 inch thick. Tie up the roast to keep a uniform, round shape.

Combine the softened butter, garlic, herbs, salt, and pepper. Slather the entire roast with the butter mixture.

Place the roast on an elevated rack in roasting pan. Slow cook until the internal temperature of the roast reaches 115° for Rare or 125° F for Medium. This typically takes 35-40 minutes per pound.

Remove the roast, tent it with foil and let it rest for 20 minutes.

While the roast is resting, increase the temperature of your oven to 450° F.

Once the oven is up to temperature, return the roast to the oven and finalize the sear until you reach your desired internal temperature. Pull the roast off at 130° F for rare, 135 for medium rare, 140 for medium. Using a good internal thermometer is a sure way to know if you're there.

Once you've hit desired temp, remove roast from oven and let the meat rest for at least 15 minutes before slicing and serving. Entire process of cooking 4-6 hours depending on roast size.

**A great tip for a Rib roast is to dry brine it. This is easy enough! A minimum of 8 hours to 24 hours before cooking roast, use 2 Tbsp of kosher salt and sprinkle it on the roast and then wrap up the roast with Saran wrap and set it in the fridge until it's ready to cook.

Get more great ideas from Cayt on Facebook: Cayt's Meats and Meals.