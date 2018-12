× Missing West Jordan girl found

WEST JORDAN, Utah — An 11-year-old reported missing Wednesday afternoon has arrived home safe after police searched for her.

Police said Sophia Guerra was supposed to walk to a friend’s house after school, but she never arrived. According to police, this is unusual for Sophia; she does not have a history of running away.

A little before 4 p.m., Sophia’s parents called 911. She has since arrived home safely.