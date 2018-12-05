× Utah couple arrested, charged with multiple felonies involving sexual exploitation of a minor

TOOELE, Utah — Police have arrested and charged a couple with several felonies, including sexual exploitation of a minor and unlawful sex activity with a minor.

Christina and Michael Mahoney both face two charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second degree felony, and five charges of unlawful sex activity with a minor, a third-degree felony, according to court documents.

Christina Mahoney also faces three additional charges for violating a protective order, a class A misdemeanor. According to a probable cause statement, Christina Mahoney was forbidden from contacting the minor, who is now 15 years old.

Between November 12 and November 23 of this year, court documents state Christina Mahoney violated the protective order over 50 times by sending messages to the minor. According to court documents, the conversations ranged from sexual to threatening, with Christina Mahoney telling the minor she did not like the minor’s parents and could kill them.

Christina Mahoney was also forbidden from contacting the minor’s mother, an order she violated several times, according to court documents.

A probable cause statement for Michael Mahoney states he also sent sexually explicit text messages to the 15 year old, as well as sent and received sexually explicit videos.

Probable cause statements for both Christina and Michael Mahoney detail several incidents, beginning in March 2018, where one or both of them engaged in sexual activity with the victim.

In Michael Mahoney’s probable cause statement however, officials stated at least one incident of unlawful sexual activity occurred in November 2017.

Christina and Michael Mahoney are scheduled to appear in court on December 10.