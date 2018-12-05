Try this Holiday Party Idea for Maximum ‘Wow’ without the Stress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays can brim with get-togethers, that you may find yourself hosting! But if you're new to the idea of hosting a holiday party, don't stress; style expert Alicia Richmond stopped by with a great idea for a memorable - and easy - entertaining experience.

She suggested doing a hot chocolate and cookie exchange party. She said to find festive mugs and plates, and set out bowls of hot chocolate accouterments such as crushed Andes mints or marshmallows. She says you can simplify baking by using a cookie mix, and picking up a cookie sheet that comes with the cookie cutters! She recommended providing holiday-themed aprons for partygoers, that they could take home with them. And the best part? You can get all of these things at Macy's department store, so you're not going to be running from store to store!

Macy`s Believe campaign invites 'Believers' of all ages to send their letters to Santa at a Believe station at their local Macy`s store or online at macys.com/believe. For every letter received now through Dec. 24, 2018, Macy`s will donate $1, up to $1 million, to Make-A-Wish. On Dec. 7 only, in celebration of National Believe Day, Macy`s will double its donation for each letter collected, up to an extra $1 million, taking the goal to $2 million for Make-A-Wish.

In Salt Lake City, a Utah girl, Lexi (14 years old), will be surprised as her wish is granted to go to New York City to be a model on Dec. 7. With the help of Make-a-Wish, Lexi is going to get a model tutorial, beauty makeover and meet with a stylist at Macy`s City Creek before heading off to a professional photoshoot!

Get more tips from Alicia by visiting www.chiconashoestring.com.