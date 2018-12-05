× Student who fell several stories inside Tanner Building at BYU has died

PROVO, Utah — A female student who fell several stories inside the Tanner Building at Brigham Young University Monday has died.

Todd Hollingshead, a BYU spokesman, confirmed Wednesday the student who fell has died but no further details were immediately available.

Earlier in the week the school stated the incident was a suicide attempt. The deceased has not yet been identified.

The incident prompted a closure of the building and classes inside were canceled Monday.

Wednesday, students in the Tanner Building posted notes in an effort to spread love among the community.

BYU students come together to spread love and community in the Tanner Building after the tragedy this past Monday. pic.twitter.com/6uPl5XrkFT — Amanda Gerry (@AmandaGerryTV) December 5, 2018

Fox 13 News does not generally cover incidents of apparent suicide unless there is a larger impact to the public, such as a large police response.

A GoFundMe page has been created to assist the student’s family.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services. In an emergency, dial 911.