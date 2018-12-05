PETA urges people to stop using ‘anti-animal language’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETA is encouraging people to embrace more animal friendly language with a list of alternatives to popular phrases.

A tweet from PETA on the issue has sparked debate online, with the organization stating that our language should evolve along with our understanding of social justice.

PETA provided a list of alternative phrases for removing what they call "speciesism" from daily conversations. One example is replacing "Bring home the bacon" with "Bring home the Bagels" or "Feed two birds with one scone" instead of "Kill two birds with one stone."

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA (@peta) December 4, 2018

The tweet drew everything from laughs to full-fledged support. Some twitter users even suggested other alternatives, like "Curiosity thrilled the cat".