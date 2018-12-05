× Ogden Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Police released new details, including the name of the victim, about an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesman for Ogden PD, 18-year-old Anthony Ray Borden-Cortez pointed a BB gun at a detective before he was shot and killed.

The detective was not wearing a body camera at the time of the incident, the spokesman said.

Borden had been wanted in connection with several robberies.

On Tuesday, Eric Young, Ogden Assistant Chief of Police, said investigators were conducting surveillance at an apartment on a suspect who was believed to have been involved in a robbery at a 7-Eleven where a clerk was pistol-whipped.

Young said that during the surveillance, the suspect left the apartment, entered the stolen vehicle, and attempted to drive away.

Investigators had previously deployed a device on the stolen vehicle that flattened a tire, Young said. He stated the suspect continued to drive the vehicle with the flattened tire on 12th St., then west to Depot Drive.

“At Depot Drive the suspect struck two citizens’ vehicles and a law enforcement vehicle,” Young said.

After the suspect struck the vehicles, an Ogden police detective ordered him to exit the stolen vehicle, according to Young, but the suspect pointed a gun at the officer.

“The officer fired several shots, striking the suspect,” Young stated. “The suspect died at Mckay Dee Hospital.”

Young said the suspect who was killed and two others were suspected of committing four robberies, all of which involved guns.

As per Ogden Police Department policy, Young said they would be utilizing the Weber County Officer-involved Critical Incident Team to investigate the shooting.

The officers involved in the incident were put on paid administrative leave, as per department policy, Young stated.

“This is an unfortunate loss of a young man,” Young said, “and we empathize with his family, who will be grieving. We are proud of this officer and the brave actions he took for the community.”

No officers were injured in the incident.