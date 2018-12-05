New ‘Deadpool’ poster resembles painting of Christ used widely by LDS church

SALT LAKE CITY — 20th Century Fox released a new poster for “Once Upon a Deadpool” Tuesday, and the poster appears to be based on a painting that was commissioned in the 1960s by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“The Second Coming,” by artist Harry Anderson, has been used widely in LDS church publications and reproduced for the church’s meeting houses all over the world.

According to a BYU Studies article, Anderson—a Seventh-day Adventist—painted 20 pieces for the LDS church.

The LDS church also acquired 19 more of Anderson’s paintings, all with biblical themes, from the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Other “Deadpool” promotional material has borrowed from the works of Norman Rockwell and Bob Ross.

Use the photo gallery above to compare Anderson’s original painting and the “Once Upon a Deadpool” poster.