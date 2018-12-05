Nearly 12 pounds of meth found inside candy waffle cones at Houston airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Authorities inspecting food shipments at a Texas airport seized nearly 12 pounds of methamphetamine that they found hidden inside candy waffle cones, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced this week.

CBP officers were X-raying cargo shipments at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Nov. 27 when they discovered an anomaly in packages containing hard candies from Mexico, the agency said in a news release on Monday.

Inside the bags, officers found candy waffle cones containing approximately 11.7 pounds of a white, crystalline substance, according to the release.

The substance tested positive for meth, the agency said.

Officers confiscated five bags of the narcotics, which had an estimated value of nearly $40,000.

“This seizure is particularly meaningful as the narcotic filled candy could have ended up in the hands of children,” said Houston Area Port Director Raymond S. Polley.

The drugs were headed to Houston, according to CBP.

No additional information was immediately released.