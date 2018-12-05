Link: Utah 2018 Graduation Rates
-
Utah ranks No. 1 state for volunteers
-
McAdams’ campaign responds after Utah Taxpayers Association challenges property tax assertion
-
Link: UTA Change Day is December 2, 2018
-
Link: Donate to Salvation Army’s Feed it Forward 2018
-
Utah Election Results 2018
-
-
Link: Utah Food Bank
-
August labor report shows Utah economy continues to add new jobs
-
Human Race helps Utah Food Bank feed those in need
-
Utah mail-in voting and voter registration surpass 2016 levels
-
Link: Utah Climate Week
-
-
Utah sees increase in fatal crashes during ‘100 Deadliest Days’ of 2018
-
Link: Report address suicide in Utah and other Mountain states
-
Study shows fewer and fewer adolescents are smoking in Utah