× Light snow showers could create slick spots for Wednesday’s commute in northern Utah

A weak weather system brushing by Utah Wednesday morning brings a chance of light snow showers that could affect the morning commute.

Very light snow showers could occur, primarily in mountain areas but flurries may be present in the valleys.

The dusting of snow could create slick spots on colder roads. Those snow flurries should end by Wednesday afternoon as the weather turns cloudy and cold. Cold temperatures are expected again on Thursday.

The Utah Transit Authority stated all routes servicing Weber State University have been put on snow routing, more information on those routes can be found here.

A handful of ski resorts picked up a few inches of snow in the last 24 hours.

Keep up-to-date with the latest weather news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.