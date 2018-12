Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 13 and The Humane Society of Utah are marking 13 Days of Giving through December 15.

Jamie Usry of HSU and "Little Max" came by the Fox 13 Studio Wednesday morning to discuss the giving campaign and how it helps their organization save thousands of lives each year.

Usry also spoke about the educational programs they provide for students, and adults, around the state.

Click here to learn more about the HSU or to donate to the 13 Days of Giving.