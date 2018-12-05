How to add sparkle and glitter to your holiday crafts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christa Lysager, owner of Craft With Me, joined us to demonstrate three different techniques to add glitter and sparkle to your holiday crafts.

You can learn more from Christa at Craft With Me's 2018 Holiday Craft-a-Thon, Saturday, December 8, 2018 from 1 to 9 p.m. at Kool Kidz LLC 1094 West 1800 North Clinton, Utah. Or if you prefer, there will be pre-made crafts that you can take home as well as home craft kits... so you can shop for Christmas gifts, decorations or a little something for yourself! There will also be a raffle with donated prizes... and all money from ticket sales will go to local families to help them through the holidays.

Craft With Me is a DIY home craft business - they bring the party to you! It's a great way to hang out and bond with your friends. They are located in Davis County and do craft parties in Davis, Weber, Box Elder and Salt Lake counties. Special arrangements can be made to travel further.

For more information please visit Facebook.com/CraftWM.