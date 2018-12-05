George H.W. Bush’s full funeral program

By Devan Cole, CNN

Former President George H.W. Bush will be honored Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral with a state funeral that will be attended by current and former presidents and world leaders.

The funeral, which is set to begin around 9 a.m. MT, will run for an hour and a half and will include, among other things, several eulogies and musical tributes to the 41st president.

Fox 13 will stream that service on this page when it begins.

The full program and the order of service, provided by Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath, is below.

Organ prelude

George Fergus (Organist, Washington National Cathedral)

• Musical Prelude

“Nocturne,” The United States Marine Orchestra

“Lay me Low,” The Armed Forces Chorus

“Our Town,” The United States Marine Orchestra

“My Song in the Night,” The Armed Forces Chorus

“Hymn to the Fallen” & “America the Beautiful,” The Armed Forces Chorus and The United States Marine Orchestra

• Musical Honors

“Four Ruffles and Flourishes,” “Hail to the Chief,” and “For All the Saints,” The United States Coast Guard Band

The Reception of the Body

The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate, The Episcopal Church and The Right Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde, Bishop, the Episcopal Diocese of Washington

Introit

“My house shall be called a house of prayer,” The Cathedral Choir

The Anthems in Procession

The Reverend Dr. Russell Levenson, Jr., Rector, St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, Houston

Hymn

“Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven”

The Collect for Burial

The Very Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith, Dean, Washington National Cathedral

The First Reading

Isaiah 60:1-5, 18-20, Lauren Bush Lauren & Ashley Walker Bush

Tribute

Jon Meacham, presidential historian and author

Anthem

“The King of love my shepherd is,” The Cathedral Choir

The Second Reading

Revelation 21:1-4, 23-25, Jenna Bush Hager

Tribute

Brian Mulroney, former Prime Minister of Canada

Tribute

Alan Simpson, former United States senator, Wyoming

Anthem

“Last full measure of devotion,” Ronan Tynan (soloist) & The Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Marine Orchestra

Tribute

Former President George W. Bush

Anthem