Crash involving nine vehicles, including seven semi trucks, closes I-80 near Evanston

EVASNTON, Wyo. -- Interstate 80 is closed in both directions between the Bridger Valley and Evanston, Wyoming after a crash involving at least nine vehicles.

Uinta County Fire and Ambulance states the crash occurred near mile post 27 on westbound I-80.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation stated the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. and that as of 12:50 p.m. they expect the road to remain closed for 5 to 7 more hours.

The crash involved seven semi trucks and two passenger vehicles. Four people were taken to Evanston Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

Photos from the scene show the emergency response as well as what appears to be dozens of cases of beer spilled into the snow.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.