After suicide on campus, BYU students find ways to unite and cope with the tragedy together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah — Students at Brigham Young University said many of them were struggling with Monday's tragedy, when a female student attempted suicide in the Tanner Building on campus.

"We just felt like students needed something positive when they walked into this space, to be able to come back to school and come back to classes," said Emily Beukers, project organizer and senior at BYU.

Several of them came up with a memorial wall, encouraging students to spread positive messages. They also handed out flowers, inviting students to share the love with someone who may need it.

"I really just wanted to make sure that I’d done my part to help people, and to be able to really feel the tragedy, because it really is; it’s a tragedy," BYU senior Kelsey Fackrell said.

One student felt it helped provide a much-needed break from the stress of school.

"Sometimes as college students, we just get lost with life and school and essays, and so this is just something that really helps you step out of that world, and be grateful for what you have," BYU junior Jeannine Mosarsa said.

BYU students we spoke with said one thing they're grateful for is to just be a part of such a powerful project.

"I think it’s really powerful that people are focusing on the joy, and that people are reaching out and responding with so much love," Fackrell said. "I think that’s just amazing."

The 19-year-old student died Wednesday morning, according to the university, but students say they hope to turn this horrendous situation into something good.

"We’re all going to be a little more curious into peoples lives and into how they’re doing and how they’re feeling emotionally. I think we’re going to tell a lot of people they matter," BYU junior Andy Brimhall said.

"It’s a permanent solution to a temporary problem," Fackrell said, "and just make sure that you are reaching out to everyone around you. Don’t give up."

The memorial wall will be set up for students for the rest of the week. There is also a GoFundMe page to assist the student's family.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services. In an emergency, dial 911.