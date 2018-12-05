2 Team USA Boxers Share Inspiring Stories of Triumph

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Life has not been easy for Team USA boxer Quinton Randall. Raised by a single mother, Quinton said he made some bad decisions that landed him in jail from age 19 to 21. But "I refused to become a statistic," Randall said, and started training hard to be the best boxer he could be. Life dealt him another blow, when he buried his newborn baby in 2014, then later another child, his son, was killed in a car accident. He said it is hard, but he gets up and prays and throws himself into his training.

Fellow boxer Ginny Fuchs doesn't have it easy, either. She said she has O.C.D., and forces herself to get in the boxing ring "to get out of that world."

Both boxers are competing in the 2018 USA Boxing National Championships happening here in Salt Lake City. The tournament began on Tuesday, Dec. 3 and runs through Saturday, Dec. in Hall 4 at the Salt Palace Convention Center for the second consecutive year. Sessions begin at noon and 6 p.m. and admission is free Tuesday through Friday.

