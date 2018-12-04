× ‘You’ve got a girl!’ Dash cam video shows Utah sheriff’s deputy help deliver baby on side of the road

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A sheriff’s deputy helped a woman deliver a baby in Washington County Tuesday, and the heartwarming delivery was all caught on dashcam video.

According to a press release made by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday dispatch received a call stating that a woman was “quickly advancing through childbirth.”

The caller told dispatchers that their vehicle was pulled off on SR-59 near Sheeps Bridge Road, waiting for emergency personnel to arrive.

A Washington County deputy arrived on scene one minute prior to EMS crews arriving, and had just enough time to put on protective gear and help deliver the baby.

“Members of the Hurricane Valley Fire Department were there only seconds after to take over patient care for the mother and child,” the press release said.

Video footage of the incident can be seen below:

