Utahn Stephen Studdert was a senior White House adviser to George H.W. Bush, and Tuesday he stopped by the Fox 13 Studios to share his memories of the late president.

A series of memorial services are planned for this week, and Studdert spoke about the impression the president made on him during his tenure.

Studdert speaks of Bush's loves of country, family and god and shares some amusing stories—like the time he had to give his raincoat for his country. See the video above for his interview.