Urban Meyer, former Ute coach, to announce retirement from Ohio State Football

OHIO — Urban Meyer, who formerly coached the University of Utah football team, will retire as head football coach for Ohio State University after the Rose Bowl.

The Ohio State Buckeyes Twitter account stated Tuesday morning a press conference will be held at 2 p.m. “announcing Coach Meyer’s retirement and introduction of Coach Day as head coach.”

Coach Ryan Day currently serves as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, according to the school’s website.

No further details about the decision to retire were immediately available. ESPN reports Meyer will retire after the Buckeyes’ appearance in the Rose Bowl, which will be played January 1.

Meyer was put on administrative leave in August following an investigation into what he knew about allegations his assistant coach, Zach Smith, had abused his spouse. Later that month he was suspended for three games.

Meyer coached at Utah in 2003 and 2004 before taking a job at Florida in 2005 and ultimately a job at Ohio State starting in the 2012 season.