× State St. closes in Salt Lake City between 700 and 800 S. due to gas leak

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Fire Department said State Street was closed Tuesday afternoon between 700 and 800 S. due to a gas leak.

Details regarding the nature of the gas leak were not known at the time of this report.

Drivers were urged to take alternate routes while crews worked to resolve the incident.

It was unknown if anyone was evacuated due to the gas leak.