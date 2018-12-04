× Sheriff: Threats against school in Cache County investigated, ‘dozens’ interviewed, multiple search warrants served

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Officials in Cache County released information on a school threat that was investigated during November, saying that search warrants were issued and dozens of people were interviewed to ensure student safety.

A press release made by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday stated that in early November, officials were made aware of threats at a local high school.

A Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer followed up on the threats and “steps were taken to endure the safety of the students,” the sheriff’s office said.

It was not made clear what school was being threatened, or what the nature of the threats were.

The press release stated that following the initial threats, an investigation was conducted, and “dozens” of people were interviewed to gain information on the threat. Several search warrants were also obtained pertaining to threats made to the school, officials said.

“Through a coordinated effort with the Cache County Attorney’s Office, Bear River Mental Health and the Cache County School District, resources and safety plans have been initiated for the safety of all the kids in our schools,” the press release said.

It was not made clear what information was found during the investigation into the alleged threats.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office stated that following the investigation, it did not appear that there was an “actionable threat” to the safety of students.

“This is still an ongoing investigation and great work is being done with all agencies and resources involved,” the sheriff’s office said. “We would remind all citizens; If you see or hear something, say something. Please let Law Enforcement investigate and intervene as early as possible to avoid a tragedy.”