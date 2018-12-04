× Search and rescue crews respond after truck with three teens inside gets stuck up Blacksmith Fork Canyon

HYRUM, Utah — Search and rescue crews were called to Blacksmith Fork Canyon Tuesday, after a truck with people inside it became stuck.

Cache County Dispatch officials confirmed that the truck had multiple people inside.

Lt. Doyle Peck with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said three teens drove up the canyon from the Weber County side and got stuck near Hardware Ranch.

Peck stated that Cache County Search and Rescue crews had GPS coordinates of where the teens were, and as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, they “should be rescued very soon.”