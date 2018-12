Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is preparing for its annual holiday show with this year's special guest Kristin Chenoweth.

Choir President Ron Jarrett stopped by Fox 13 to talk with us about the upcoming show Dec. 13 to Dec. 15.

Tickets are sold out but that doesn't mean you're out of luck.

