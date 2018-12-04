× Details released in officer-involved shooting resulting in death of 18-year-old robbery suspect in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Additional details have been released on an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old Tuesday afternoon.

According to Ogden Assistant Chief of Police Eric Young, investigators were conducting surveillance on an apartment Tuesday on a suspect who was believed to have been involved in a robbery at a 7-11 where a clerk was pistol-whipped.

Young said that during the surveillance, the suspect left the apartment, entered the stolen vehicle, and attempted to drive away.

Investigators had previously deployed a device on the stolen vehicle that flattened a tire, Young said. He stated the suspect continued to drive the vehicle with the flattened tire on 12th St, then west to Depot Dr.

“At Depot Dr. the suspect struck two citizen’s vehicles and a law enforcement vehicle,” Young said.

After the suspect struck the vehicles, an Ogden police detective commanded him to exit the stolen vehicle, according to Young, but the suspect pointed a gun at the officer.

“The officer fired several shots, striking the suspect,” Young stated. “The suspect died at Mckay Dee Hospital.”

The suspect was identified as an 18-year-old Hispanic male. Young stated police were working to notify his family.

Young said that the suspect who was killed and two others were suspected of committing four robberies, all of which involved guns.

As per Ogden Police Department policy, Young said they would be utilizing the Weber County Officer-involved Critical Incident Team to investigate the shooting.

The officers involved in the incident were put on paid administrative leave, as per department policy, Young stated.

“This is an unfortunate loss of a young man,” Young said, “and we empathize with his family, who will be grieving. We are proud of this officer and the brave actions he took for the community.”

No officers were injured in the incident.

A press conference on the incident can be seen below: