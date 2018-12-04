Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kurt Bestor is busy getting ready for his "A Kurt Bestor Christmas", December 13 - 15 at Eccles Theatre.

But that didn't stop him from stopping by The PLACE with his favorite Christmas morning recipe.

Bestor`s Best Christmas Morning French Toast

A loaf of Texas toast

Eggs

Milk

Vanilla extract

A quart of sour cream

Brown Sugar

Strawberries

Cook French toast in the traditional fashion dipping bread slice in a mixture of eggs, milk, & vanilla extract

Once toast is cooked, immediately spread a tablespoon of sour cream on the toast

Then sprinkle brown sugar on top and allow to melt together with the sour cream. (Spread with knife if necessary to get mixture to blend)

Slice strawberries and cover the entire slice of toast.

Eat and enjoy! (Utensils option!)

Be sure to get your tickets to A Kurt Bestor Christmas by visiting: kurtbestor.com.