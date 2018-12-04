4th graders come together to learn a little history, help decorate governor’s Christmas tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Christmas tree in the library at the governor's mansion is officially decorated with holiday cheer, but Governor Herbert and his wife Jeanette, couldn't have done it without the help of some special guests.

Oh, Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, how bare you would be without Brookwood Elementary in Sandy.

“Our young people put the pizazz and the glitter in,” said Herbert.

“It’s their 4th grade because they're the ones that learn about Utah history,” said Jeanette Herbert.

Fourth-grade students did their part, turning Governor Herbert's tree into a work of art.

“It was just fun to see their excitement, the light in their eyes. They're just amazing kids,” said Jeanette Herbert.

It took some work, but at the end of the day, these students got to walk away knowing their ornaments and vision we're a huge part of this Christmas tradition.

“It's a great time for families to be together and talk about sharing and loving one another,” said Governor Herbert.

If you want to check out the Christmas cheer at the governor's mansion, they have 30-minute guided tours from 1-4pm on Thursdays. You can make an appointment here.