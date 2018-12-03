× Two arrested Monday with ‘mountain of stolen property’ from suspected vehicle burglaries in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Cottonwood Heights police officers arrested two vehicle burglary suspects Monday morning, and recovered a “mountain of stolen property.”

According to a probable cause statement, on Monday David James Tuscic, 36, and Brody Winkler, 23, committed several vehicle burglaries between West Valley City and Cottonwood Heights.

“Brody was caught on video on at least one of these Burglaries, and is a suspect in many more,” the statement said. It was unclear how many burglaries Winkler may have committed.

Police stated that the vehicle Winkler was driving during the alleged burglaries was stolen.

“Inside the vehicle were numerous stolen items, as well as a stolen laptop computer,” the statement said.

Tuscic was booked into jail under suspicion of two counts of burglary of a vehicle.

Officials with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department said that Winkler was arrested on Nov. 14 for attempting to flee UPD officers.

He was arrested again Monday for three counts of aggravated assault, one count of failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, one count of failure to stop at the command of law enforcement officer and one count of burglary of a dwelling.