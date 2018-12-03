There’s something for everyone on your gift list at City Creek Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

City Creek Center offers something for everyone on your list this holiday season. Plus, the holiday celebrations and decor at City Creek Center continue through January 1 and include events for all ages.

City Creek Center and America First credit Union are partnering to provide a Signing Santa throughout the day on December 3, 2018. This is an opportunity for children of all ages who are deaf or hard-of-hearing, and their families, to use American Sign Language (ASL) with Santa. All children will receive a special gift.

Linda Wardell, General Manager of City Creek Center, joined The PLACE with some gift ideas from several stores.

Microsoft

Microsoft Store at City Creek Center has you covered this holiday season. Find a standout gift at any price, send digital gifts, pick up a purchase you made online or get free shipping and returns on every item, every day.

Xbox One X 1TB console: Give thrills this season for the gamer on your list with Xbox One X 1TB console, the world`s most powerful console.

Surface Laptop 2: Give inspiration with a new Surface this holiday. The new Surface Laptop 2 is sleek and light, with an Alcantara keyboard, touchscreen display, and improved speed and performance.

Salomon

The Sense Ride is a great do-it-all shoe and a staff favorite! Its tread provides grip and traction on the trail, but is not so aggressive that wearing them as an everyday shoe would be uncomfortable. And, it's comfortable right out of the box, with almost no break-in period. It comes in both Goretex and mesh styles, as well as different color, cushion and heel drop options.

Suunto 9

The fitness watch received the "Gear of the Year" award from Runners World. It has 120 hours of battery life in Ultra mode (requiring GPS the entire time). Its features include in-wrist heart rate, altimeter (Baro edition as a barometer as well), sleep tracking and sport specific recording features such as lap counting. There are over 80 pre-installed sport modes.

West Elm

This season, West Elm has set out to make holiday magic in your home. They also have you covered for gifting! For the host or hostess, shop their collection of bar accessories, candles and more. For the local enthusiast, their local assortment of pieces hand crafted by local artisans make for perfect gift. They've also partnered with charities and organizations like St. Jude`s, HRC, and ASPCA to design exclusive giftables that give back.

Form Spa

Form Spa focuses on a wide range of spa services and cosmetic procedures, in a comfortable, relaxing and upbeat atmosphere.

Fabletics

Fabletics, co-founded by Kate Hudson, offers fashion athletic wear for the workout and beyond. From workout essentials to fashion-infused designs, their designs uphold their core principles of fit, function, and style- all at great prices. Products range from women's fashion athletic wear to accessories like bags, yoga mats, water bottles and headbands. They want to inspire you to Live Your Passion!

Anson Calder

From everyday life and work to commuting and travel, Anson Calder`s products are designed to make life functional and stylish.

The company was founded in New York City and now operating out of Salt Lake City!

Whether it`s a wallet or a bag, all the products are available in a beautiful French calfskin leather sourced from a tannery that`s been in operation for the past 500 years.

For more information please visit: shopcitycreekcenter.com.