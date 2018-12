× BYU student in critical condition after falling three stories

PROVO, Utah — A BYU student is in critical condition after she fell from the fourth floor to the first floor inside a building on campus.

A representative for BYU Police said it happened inside the Tanner Building, which is part of BYU’s Marriott School of Business.

The victim has been taken to Utah Valley Hospital.

Police are following up with witnesses to determine what may have led to the fall.

