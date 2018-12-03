Slick roads, slush and scattered snow in northern Utah for Monday’s commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Traffic is moving more smoothly in northern Utah Monday morning after a winter storm contributed to hundreds of crashes over the weekend.

At least 221 crashes were reported on Utah Highways as of Sunday night as a storm slammed the Beehive State.

Commuters are facing wet roads with areas of slush Monday morning for the most part, and troopers urge drivers to slow down and give themselves extra following distance.

Scattered snow showers are expected to continue in northern Utah's mountains Monday morning but clear out by Monday afternoon. Those snow showers could affect commutes in areas like Parleys Canyon and high elevation areas.

Cold temperatures are expected overnight and into Tuesday as the storm system exits.

The storm brought snow to much of northern Utah, with parts of Tooele County getting 14 inches of snow, 10 inches reported in West Jordan, and lesser amounts reported elsewhere—including 5.9 inches in Salt Lake City.

