Rich’s Picks: great shows are coming to town!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metallica was live in Salt Lake City on November 30 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. They not only played to a record-breaking crowd, but also helped raise money to support the Utah Food bank!

But they aren't the only group coming to Vivint Smart Home Arena. Here's a look at some of the other concerts brought to you by Live Nation Salt Lake City.

January 19, 2019 Disturbed on their Evolution World Tour

January 30, 2019 Kelly Clarkson on her Meaning of Life Tour

February 13, 2019 2Cellos on their Let There Be Cello 2019 U.S. Tour

February 28, 2019 Muse on their Simulation Theory Tour

April 3, 2019 P!nk on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour

April 22, 2019 Ariana Grande

June 6, 2019 NKOTB

July 11, 2019 Hugh Jackman on his Hugh Jackman World Tour

For more information visit: Live Nation Salt Lake City.