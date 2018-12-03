Rich’s Picks: great shows are coming to town!

Metallica was live in Salt Lake City on November 30 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.  They not only played to a record-breaking crowd, but also helped raise money to support the Utah Food bank!

But they aren't the only group coming to Vivint Smart Home Arena.  Here's a look at some of the other concerts brought to you by Live Nation Salt Lake City.

  • January 19, 2019 Disturbed on their Evolution World Tour
  • January 30, 2019 Kelly Clarkson on her Meaning of Life Tour
  • February 13, 2019 2Cellos on their Let There Be Cello 2019 U.S. Tour
  • February 28, 2019 Muse on their Simulation Theory Tour
  • April 3, 2019 P!nk on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour
  • April 22, 2019 Ariana Grande
  • June 6, 2019 NKOTB
  • July 11, 2019 Hugh Jackman on his Hugh Jackman World Tour

