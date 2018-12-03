Rich’s Picks: great shows are coming to town!

Metallica was live in Salt Lake City on November 30 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. They not only played to a record-breaking crowd, but also helped raise money to support the Utah Food bank!
But they aren't the only group coming to Vivint Smart Home Arena. Here's a look at some of the other concerts brought to you by Live Nation Salt Lake City.
- January 19, 2019 Disturbed on their Evolution World Tour
- January 30, 2019 Kelly Clarkson on her Meaning of Life Tour
- February 13, 2019 2Cellos on their Let There Be Cello 2019 U.S. Tour
- February 28, 2019 Muse on their Simulation Theory Tour
- April 3, 2019 P!nk on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour
- April 22, 2019 Ariana Grande
- June 6, 2019 NKOTB
- July 11, 2019 Hugh Jackman on his Hugh Jackman World Tour
For more information visit: Live Nation Salt Lake City.