× Provo man facing death penalty pleads not guilty in murder of 4-month-old baby girl

PROVO, Utah — A Provo man pleaded not guilty Monday in an aggravated capital murder case stemming from the death of a 4-month-old girl in March.

23-year-old Cameron Willingham is accused of killing baby Nevaeh King, who was his girlfriend’s daughter.

Provo police said that on March 19, officers responded to the call of a baby that was not breathing. The baby was flown to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Through the autopsy, it was found that she [Nevaeh] had serious head and neck injuries as well as abdominal hemorrhaging,” said Sgt. Nisha King with Provo Police.

Police announced the arrest of Willingham several days after Nevaeh died.

Willingham appeared in court Monday, where he entered a not guilty plea for one count of capital murder and one count of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

His pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.