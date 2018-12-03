‘Operation Warm’ successful as nearly 150 children receive brand new, warm winter coats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- For low-income children, this time of year is difficult. Warm and comfortable clothing is hard to come by when food and shelter is a priority for families.

West Valley City firefighters took some of that stress families deal with on their own shoulders and purchased about 150 winter jackets for a handful of children at Hillsdale Elementary School.

“It is really neat. You get to know their name and often times they’ll come up to you at community events and say they saw you and you gave them a coat and it’s pretty neat,” Zackery Hatch, with West Valley Fire Department said. “The funding has been through firefighters and a partnership with Professional Firefighters of Utah.”

A myriad of colors and styles of coats were given to these students on Monday and according to Hatch, many of them would have possibly gone through winter without the warmth of a jacket.

“Eighty percent of the kids here qualify for free or reduced lunches,” Hatch said. “Some of these children have never had their own coat.”

If you are interested in donating or getting involved somehow with this cause, click on this website below:

www.operationwarm.org