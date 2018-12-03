Intoxicated driver hits UTA bus, bounces into train in Salt Lake City causing TRAX delays
SALT LAKE CITY — A bus bridge was activated Monday after a driver who was under the influence ran into the back of a bus then hit a train, Utah Transit Authority officials said.
According to Carl Arky with UTA, a driver who was under the influence ran into the back of a bus and then bounced into a train.
It was unclear what substance the individual was under the influence of at the time of this report.
UTA tweeted that a bus bridge was activated for downtown stops following the incident:
Arky stated that no injuries were reported during the incident as of 1:40 p.m. Monday.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
40.760779 -111.891047