Intoxicated driver hits UTA bus, bounces into train in Salt Lake City causing TRAX delays

SALT LAKE CITY — A bus bridge was activated Monday after a driver who was under the influence ran into the back of a bus then hit a train, Utah Transit Authority officials said.

According to Carl Arky with UTA, a driver who was under the influence ran into the back of a bus and then bounced into a train.

It was unclear what substance the individual was under the influence of at the time of this report.

UTA tweeted that a bus bridge was activated for downtown stops following the incident:

TRAX Alert 1:25 pm: Due to a TRAX v Auto incident, a bus bridge has been activated between Planetarium – SL Central. Expect Blue Line delays of about 10-15 minutes. — UTA (@RideUTA) December 3, 2018

Arky stated that no injuries were reported during the incident as of 1:40 p.m. Monday.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.