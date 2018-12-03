How to choose the best Medicare plan for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Medicare can be confusing, but it is important to make sure each year that the plan you choose is the best fit for you. The Annual Enrollment Period is from October 15 through December 7 every year, and it's a great opportunity to review your coverage or switch plans.

SelectHealth offers Medicare Advantage plans to seniors in Utah, Idaho and Nevada. In their system, doctors, members and SelectHealth work together to achieve better outcomes at lower costs. So as a member or a patient, you receive a seamless experience.

If you're interested in a Medicare Advantage Plan you can give the Answer Team a call at 844-442-7984 (TTY: 711) and talk with an agent over the phone. Or you can go to their office in Murray and meet with an agent in person. They can talk about what plan is best for you and answer all your questions.

SelectHealth also has free neighborhood seminars where you can meet with a SelectHealth agent to compare options and find the best Medicare Advantage plan for you.

Visit selecthealth.org/medicare for more information.