Gift of Hope: Father and daughter bonded through the miracle of organ donation

SALT LAKE CITY -- The bond between Bobby Allen Jr. and his daughter, Ashley Perez, is strong but could have ended far too soon.

Problems for Bobby started a long time ago. He had vision and heart problems, uncontrollable blood pressure and kidney disease.

Bobby was immediately put on a kidney transplant list after he found out he had kidney failure, and bought time by being on dialysis every day for three years. After having no match, Bobby's daughter took over and found out that she was a match.

Ashley gave her father a kidney, through a heartwarming display of what organ donation can do.

For information on how to become an organ donor, click here.