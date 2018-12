Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The SelectHealth Answer Team will be participating in a FOX 13 phone bank on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.

You can call with any health insurance questions you may have or gather tips to help navigate open enrollment for health insurance plans.

Open Enrollment is coming to an end soon, individuals and families can enroll on a plan through December 15.

You can go directly through selecthealth.org, call the Answer Team at 855-442-0220 or or visit healthcare.gov.