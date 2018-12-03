× Former Vice President Joe Biden to speak at University of Utah December 13

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at the University of Utah later this month.

According to a press release form the U of U, Biden will speak at Kingsbury Hall at noon on December 13.

Tickets for the event are free to U of U students with their UCard and will be available starting December 4 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the community are limited to two per person and cost $10. Those tickets will be available online starting December 7 at 10 a.m.

Biden’s appearance is sponsored by the U of U MUSE Project. Following a keynote address, a 15-minute Q&A will follow and guests may submit questions prior to the event. Questions must be submitted before December 7 online, here.

This year MUSE is using the theme “Purpose”, and the accompanying book is Biden’s memoir “Promise Me, Dad.”

“Vice President Biden’s memoir is in many respects an example of wisdom literature,” said Mark Matheson, director of MUSE and English professor. “This was a genre that flourished in the ancient Near East, and it was a means of imparting perspective and hope to readers. In this kind of literature, a person of rich experience—often involving great trials and suffering—reflects on these challenges and offers a kind of personal testament to the continuing value of life. In ‘Promise Me, Dad,’ Vice President Biden tells the story of how he draws on family, faith and the ideals of the nation to endure loss and to affirm life in the face of great pain. Our students struggle with many similar challenges, and we think they’ll benefit from learning about the resilience exemplified by the former vice president and his family. We’re confident that Vice President Biden will inspire U students to continue—even in times of hardship—to build their own lives and to lift up the lives of others.”