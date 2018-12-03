× Elko resident dies in crash north of city

ELKO, NV — A man is dead following a single vehicle accident Friday in Elko.

According to a press release made by the Nevada Department of Public Safety, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on State Route 225, approximately 12 miles north of Elko.

Officials said that a preliminary investigation shows that Scott McKay, 58, was driving a truck northbound when for unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted to the right side of the road.

The truck then traveled down an embankment and rolled, coming to rest on its wheels.

Officials said that McKay died on-scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.