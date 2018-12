Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Buffalo Salmon can be prepared in about 30 minutes and it's a healthy dinner for your family!

Jake Kocherhans, a personal trainer, joined us in the kitchen with the recipe.

Buffalo Salmon

The recipe yields 6 servings, and can be prepared in about 30 minutes.

5 tbs unsalted organic grass-fed butter

1/4 cup hot sauce (preferably a non-artificial, all-natural option)

1/3 cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs)

1 tbs avocado oil

2 lbs salmon fillet

You can find more from Jake at inshape360.com.